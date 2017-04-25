Ronald “Ronnie” Apel, 73, of Charles City, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service for Ron will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Bethany Alliance Church in Charles City with Pastor Coulter Page officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held an hour before the service at the church on Thursday. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Sleep Inn on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Ronald “Ronnie” Earl Apel was born February 28, 1944 to Ervin and Velda (Gage) Apel in Charles City. Ron worked on the family farm with his dad and attended Charles City schools. He started work at White Farm Equipment at a young age and worked there continuously until his retirement. On June 25, 1966, Ron married Linda Hovey in Charles City. To this union three children were born: Lisa, Steven, and Chad.

After his retirement, Ron followed his lifelong dream into antique woodworking. He had an unmatched talent for both restoring and building any wood project he set his mind to. Ron also enjoyed hunting and fishing, but nothing so much as spending time with his grandchildren. He was looking forward to being the best man at his grandson Jordan’s upcoming wedding.

Ron is survived by children: Lisa (Joe) Miller of Charles City; and Chad (Shannon) Apel of Kasson, Minnesota; grandchildren: Jordan (Chelsea) Apel, Logan Apel, Levi Apel, Laciann Apel, Caedyn Apel, and Brett Cagley; great-grandchildren: Hunter Apel, Gunner Apel, great-grandchild Apel on-the-way and Braelyn Cagley; sisters: Susan Brandau and JoAnn (Duane) Wood; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Linda; son: Steven Apel; and brother-in-law: Loren Brandau.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.