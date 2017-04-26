Jo Ann Schmidt, 65, formerly Charles City, died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at her residence in Smyrna, Tennessee.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to noon on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, 401, Blunt Street, Charles City. Following visitation per her wishes she will be cremated. Burial will be at a later date.

Jo Ann was born on July 30, 1951 in Charles City, IA to Ransom and Jenny (Janssen) Bouillon. She attended schools and grew up in Nashua/Ionia, IA. On May 4, 1968, she was united in marriage to Darrell Schmidt at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple lived together in the Charles City area and also a few years in Waseca, MN. To their union three daughters were born: Dawne, Jacqueline and Ann.

Throughout her life she bartended for Bill and Darlene Linn and also owned their own bar called, “Schmidty’s.” Jo Ann worked several years for All States Quality Food and lastly, did in home daycare.

In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and jewelry making. Jo Ann loved traveling with her husband, especially to Tennessee; where they just spent 5 months together. Jo Ann was an excellent baker/cake decorator; more recently she began “experimenting” with her cooking to see what she could come up with. Most important to Jo Ann was her family and friends; whom she loved spending time with.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Darrell Schmidt; daughters: Dawne (Kendal) Kramer of Franklin, TN, Jacqueline (Michael) Miller of Charles City and Ann (Michael) Bogue of Charles City; sisters: Joyce (Cal) Wood, Kandi Eddy and Mary Mooberry; brothers, Jerry (Marilyn) Bouillon and Louie (Barb) Bouillon; sisters-in-law, Connie Bouillon and Carol (James) Burkhardt; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Donna) Schmidt and Roger (Nancy) Schmidt and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom and Jenny Bouillon; parents-in-law, Clarence and Dorothy Schmidt; granddaughter, Sydney Miller; brother, Denny Bouillon; brother-in-law, Bill Mooberry and nephews, Kurt Wood and Brian Burkhardt.

