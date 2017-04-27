Vada Sargeant age 100 of Ionia, IA died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at First Congregational United Church Of Christ in Ionia with Rev. Paul Pickar and Rev. Jon Hennings presiding.

Interment will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, rural Charles City with Alex Erickson, Dave Swenumson, Don Voigt, Everett Shinstine, Gerald Smith, Kris Dorn, and Matt Arbeiter serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ed Chestnut, Garth Huffman, Melvin Lambert, and Thayne Steyer.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Online condolences for Vada’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

Vada Irene (Baltzer) Sargeant was born April 21, 1917, in Rockford, IA, in Floyd County, the daughter of Brooks and Ethel Mae (Lambert) Baltzer. She was baptized in the First Baptist Church, New Hampton, IA, and later transferred to the Ionia First Congregational United Church of Christ. Vada graduated from New Hampton High School in 1935 and was married March 12, 1936, in New Hampton, IA, to Arthur W. Sargeant.vVada and Arthur were the parents of two children; Wayne Arthur of Waverly, IA, and Patricia Karen Sergeant Dorn of Bloomington, MN. Arthur died February 3, 1996, in Ionia, IA , and is buried in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City, IA.

Vada loved gardening, playing cards, traveling, watching baseball (especially, the Cubs, a loyal fan), and having the grandchildren spend their summers on the farm. She was very active in the Ionia church and held many positions and enjoyed Ladies Aid. She loved to sing and sang in the church choir and was also a member of the Chickasaw County Rural Women’s Chorus.

Vada is survived by her son, Wayne (Marietta) Sergeant of Waverly, IA; daughter, Patricia Dorn of Bloomington, MN; four grandchildren, Kirsten (Matthew) Arbeiter of Minneapolis, MN, Kara (Don) Voigt of Northfield, MN, Kristopher (Kimberly) Dorn of Bloomington, MN, Kelly (Alex) Erickson of Belle Plaine, MN; ten great-grandchildren, Vada and Ellie Arbeiter, Benjamin, Andrew, Katherine, Olivia, and Morgan Voigt, and Kayla, Kyle, and Crosby Dorn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; son-in-law, Kenneth C. Dorn; brother, Lawrence L. Baltzer; two sisters, Lucille R. Huffman and Winifred D. Steyer.

Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor’s choice.