Elva K. Sternes, 91, of Nora Springs passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Rudd Wesleyan Church, 210 Hampton Street, Rudd, Iowa with Reverend Paul Bustrum officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Elva is survived by her son Tom Sternes, of Charles City, Iowa.

