Lyle A. Sprout, 86, of Charles City, passed away, Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City with his family by his side.

A funeral service for Lyle Sprout will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Bill Odermann officiating. Burial will be at South Walnut Cemetery of Graettinger, Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Lyle Alan Sprout, the son of LeRoy and Edith (Thomson) Sprout, was born August 25, 1930 in Rodman, Iowa. He attended rural schools in Palo Alto County, graduated from Cylinder Consolidated High School in 1949 and continued his education for one year at Iowa State University before returning home to help farm. Lyle served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 while stationed in Italy during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he continued to further his education by receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from Morningside, a Master’s Degree from the University of Colorado and a Specialist’s Degree from the University of South Dakota.

Lyle was united in marriage to Wanda Jacobson on August 18, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew, Iowa. This union was blessed with two daughters: Michelle and Jennifer. Lyle taught business classes in Ringsted before becoming Principal of the High School. He was also Principal at Kanawha High School for five years, Ida Grove High School for three years and moved to Charles City in 1969. When the family moved to Charles City, Lyle began as Assistant Principal for several years, becoming Principal at Charles City High School until his retirement in 1995.

Lyle was an active member of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, Iowa State Education Association, National Education Association, School Administrators of Iowa, Charles City Rotary Club, River City Barbershop Chorus, and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed wood-working and carving, singing and playing various instruments, cooking (a specialty was gingersnaps), sailing, traveling with his family, and farming. He enjoyed driving and was an excellent navigator on family trips.

Lyle loved his family very much and was their big “protector.” He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events. Lyle was a gentleman in everything he accomplished throughout his life and his family will hold his motto in their hearts forever, “Keep smiling!”

Living family members include his wife of almost 60 years, Wanda of Charles City; two daughters: Michelle (Marc) Murray of Mason City and Jennifer (Dan) Cassutt of Manchester; four grandchildren: Nicolas Murray, Noah Murray, Tyler Cassutt and Julianna Cassutt; sister, Shirley Weisbrod of Emmetsburg; sister-in-law, Dolores Weisbrod of Ringsted; brother-in-law, James (Linda) Jacobson of Forest City; sister-in-law, Rosalee Sprout (Bud Ames) of Key West, FL; sister-in-law, Verna Hanson of Emmetsburg; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Place; and two brothers: Robert Sprout and Blaine Sprout.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.