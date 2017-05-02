Raymond “Ray” Boyer, 71, of Charles City, passed away April 30, 2017 at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Raymond Lyle Boyer, the son of Lyle and Arlene (Hoisington) Boyer, was born April 2, 1946 in Charles City. He attended school in Colwell until its closing and then continued at Charles City schools until graduating in 1964. Ray was drafted into the Army after graduating and served his country until 1967. When Ray returned home, he began working for the Parks and Recreation Department in Floyd County. He continued his working career at White Farm in Charles City, Wallace in Osage and finally Winnebago Industries in Charles City.

Ray was united in marriage to Barbara Crooks on February 28, 1970 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Deanne. Ray spent a lot of time coon hunting and deer hunting. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, gardening, working on cars and playing with his granddaughter, Adaline. If anyone pulled into the driveway, they usually left with a trunk full of produce from Ray’s garden (something he was happy to share with others).

Living family members include his wife of 47 years, Barb of Charles City; daughter, Deanne (Kyle) Jolly of Roland; granddaughter, Adaline; two sisters: Cheryl Meek and Bonnie Johanns both of Charles City; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law: Donald Meek and Leonard Johanns.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.