William R. (Bill) Roeming

William “Bill” R. Roeming, age 79 of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2017 at his home under the care of Mayo Home Health and Hospice.

Bill was born 6/26/37 in Canton, OH to Walter and Violet (Retzlaff) Roeming. The family moved to Charles City, IA in1945. Bill graduated from Charles City High School, in 1955. While in school, he participated in football, track, orchestra, and band. He attended Cornell College from 1955-1957, majoring in geology

Bill started with Oliver Corporation in 1957 and worked there until 1971. He started out as a foreman and then became the assistant personnel manager. He was promoted to personnel manager at the Shelbyville, IL plant until operations ceased. Subsequently, he transferred to the Minneapolis-Moline operation as personnel manager at their tractor and lift truck facilities in Hopkins, MN.

Bill left Oliver Corp in 1971 and joined Lake Superior District Power Company in Ashland, WI as Director of Administrator Services. After the company merged with Northern States Power Company, he was transferred to Eau Claire, WI in a similar position. He retired in 1994 after a career total of 37 years.

In Ashland, he had the privilege of serving as the chair officers at Ashland Elks #137 including Exalted Ruler in 1982-3.

He Served in the Army National Guard and was then transferred to the Wisconsin National Guard after his unit was disbanded. He served from 1960-1966 and was honorably discharged with a rank of E5. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, serving as Finance Chairman of the Wadabong, District, receiving the District Award of Merit. Bill was also a member of the Lake Superior Council and served as the UCP coordinator for several years.

Bill was a member of Temple Sholom, Eau Claire, WI and served on its Board of Directors for several years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, playing bridge and giving advanced bridge lessons, and doing crewel work (stitchery), cooking and baking and gardening. He was an avid MN Vikings fan. Bill closely followed and was very knowledgeable of many sports. He was especially pleased to win the neighborhood March Madness pool this year, as well as two other years in the recent past.

Bill was united in marriage to Veeva Gail Goldstein on July 30, 1961, at Waterloo, IA and they would have celebrated 56 wonderful years together this summer. He was the father of two children, daughter, Judy Schutte, Menomonie, WI and son, Jeff (Melanie) Gainesville, GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Stacy (fiancé Tom Viater) Ashland, WI; Michelle (Waylon) Hinrichs, Downing, WI; Stephanie (Craig) Ziehme, Menomonie, WI; and grandson Grayson Roeming, Gainesville, GA. Also left to remember him with love are seven great-grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Justin, Jennifer, Kaylee, Stella, Cory, baby boy Hinrichs on the way, and his Golden girl, Sadie.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Violet, his in-laws, Eli and Ann (Siegel) Goldstein, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Rosi (Logan) Roeming, and his beloved Goldens Wendy, Cinnamon, and Molly.

He is survived by one sister Nancy (Don) Trainer, Manchester, IA and his brother-in-law Maurice (Joni) Goldstein, Boynton Beach, FL., several nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Bill was a kind and thoughtful person. He spent a considerable amount of time visiting friends in the hospitals and nursing homes and offering them encouragement. He loved his family members unconditionally, and they all loved him right back. He will be missed.

Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Fuller Speckien Hulke Funeral Home with Rabbi Susan J. Shoshana Dworsky officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday an hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will take place in the B’nai B’rith Jewish Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. Visitation will continue following the burial during a reception at Pine Meadow Golf Course.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in William’s name to the Temple Sholom, P.O. Box 1059, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1059.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.fullerspeckienhulke.com.

Fuller Speckien Hulke Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.