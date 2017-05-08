Betty Jo Ferch, 67, of Charles City, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at Cedar Health in Charles City.

A funeral service for Betty Ferch will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Odermann officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

Betty Jo (Hines) Ferch, the daughter of Donald, Sr. and Elizabeth (Johnson) Hines, was born February 26, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. She attended school in Waterloo, graduating from East High in 1968. Betty was united in marriage to Keith Ferch on June 30, 1968 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Waterloo until moving to Charles City in 1973.

While living in Waterloo, Betty worked as a dietary aide at Allen Memorial Hospital. She continued her career in food service when she and Keith moved to Charles City by being employed with the Charles City School District from 1975 to 1984. Most recently, Betty was the Office Manager at the Northeast Iowa Regional Airport in Charles City from 1984 to 2012.

Betty was a member of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City where she led Bible Study, taught Bible school and Sunday school and served on the board for a short time. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Charles City. Betty volunteered countless hours for several organizations in Charles City including Meals on Wheels.

Betty enjoyed scrapbooking, flower gardening, fishing and camping. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whether it was travelling or being at the trailer in Clear Lake where so many fond memories were made.

Living family members include her husband of 49 years, Keith of Charles City; son, DeWayne (Laura) Ferch of Forest City; daughter, Angela Ferch of Charles City; five grandchildren: Danyelle (Robert) Lanenga of Charles City and Alyssa, Brandon, Kelsey and Madison Ferch all of Forest City; great-grandson, Lane Lanenga; two brothers: James (Patty) Hines of Waterloo and Donald, Jr. (Linda) Hines of New Hartford; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother on August 29, 2005; father on December 11, 2007; and brother, Anthony “Tony” Hines in 1965.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.