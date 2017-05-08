Delores Felder age 85, of Alta Vista, IA, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at University of Iowa Medical Center in Iowa City, IA

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista with Fathers Vincent and Steve Rosonke and Father Mark Murphy celebrating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Alta Vista.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA with a 6:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Online condolences for Delores’s family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Delores Marie (Mishak) Felder was born March 5, 1932, the daughter of Walter and Cecilia Mishak. She grew up with her brother and two sisters on the family farm west of Alta Vista. She attended Saint William School in Alta Vista.

Delores was united in marriage to Jerry Felder on September 21, 1950. Jerry and Delores had two children, Michael and Linda. Delores worked for several years at the Alta Vista post office. Delores also faithfully assisted with taking care of St. Bernard’s Church in Alta Vista until recently. Delores was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Rosary Society and the New Hampton girls birthday club. In her free time she enjoyed having a large garden and canning. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

After Jerry passed away in 2000, Delores was fortunate to have a relationship with her special friend, Bob Johann. The two of them enjoyed traveling together and wintering in Texas and Florida for several years.

She will be remembered by her family for always making sure they had food or a beer in hand when they visited.

Delores is survived by her son Mike (Kate) Felder of Alta Vista, daughter Linda (Jeff) Larson of North Richland Hills, TX, grandchildren Erika (Paul) Troyna of Colwell, Toni Jo (Brad) Schwickerath of New Hampton, and Annie Felder of Cedar Rapids; great grand-children Jake, Cora and Jamie Jo Schwickerath of New Hampton, brother Gerald (Marilee) Mishak and sister Jean Hilsman all of New Hampton. She is also survived by her special friend, Bob Johann of Alta Vista. Delores is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Cecilia, her husband Jerry, great-grandson Anthony Schwickerath and her sister Marilyn Elenz.