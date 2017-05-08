Wilma K. Springer

Wilma Claire (Knight) Springer, was born December 7, 1921, in Nashua, to Cecil Harold Knight and Mildred Mae Shannon Knight. She died on April 23, 2017. She was educated in the Nashua schools graduating in 1939.

She was united in marriage to Giles Springer on October 29, 1941 in Nashua.

She was employed by the United States Postal Service prior to her retirement.

Surviving Wilma are her four children: Vivian and Earl Fey of Iowa Falls, Marj Flemming of Chattanooga, TN, Giles (Bill) and Barbara Springer of Des Moines, and Gerald and Clara Springer of Henderson, NV. 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Giles Springer, son-in-law, Leland Bohl, and her great grandson, Tyler Douglas Davies.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.