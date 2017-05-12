Carl James Pearson was born March 17, 1942, in Sioux City, IA, to Carl and Mardell Pearson. He died May 10th, 2017.

Carl attended Central High School in Sioux City and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in teaching. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 – 1967.

He married Marilyn Phelps on December 28, 1963 in Cedar Falls, IA

He taught in the Charles City school system for 31 years prior to his retirement.

Surviving Jim are his two children: Jeff (Lisa) Pearson of Cedar Rapids, Carolyn Pearson of Cedar Rapids, two grandchildren: DJ and Megan Pearson, a sister Anita Dowell, and a brother Richard Pearson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and two children: Jennifer and Charles.

A private burial will be held at a later date.