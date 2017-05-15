Richard W. Gentry (Dick) at the age of 92 passed away on May 7, 2017 at Lake Forest Good Samaritan in Denton, Texas surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on October 21, 1924 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Lillian (Long) and Roy Gentry. Dick spent his informative years living in Chicago and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chicago. He also served as a navigator in the United States Air Force Corps during the WWII conflict. After the war Dick met the love of his life, Mary Alice Jaqua of Humboldt, Iowa. They were married on a hot, humid August day in 1950 and eventually settled in Charles City, Iowa. Dick began a long and successful career in the Plumbing/HVAC industry. He was the owner of Schmidt Plumbing and Heating in Charles City, Iowa for many years. Dick was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club, and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition, as a supporter of scholarships for young people. He also was a member of the Elks Club and Charles City Golf and Country Club and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Dick and Mary Alice travelled the world and instilled the travel “bug” in their four children through extended summer vacations throughout the United States. They were married for 41 years until Mary passed away unexpectantly in 1991.

Dick is lovingly remembered by his children as a very fun loving and active father. He challenged each child to enjoy all that life had to offer and taught them how to master the art of water skiing, snow skiing, golf, ice skating and sailing. Dick even built a sailboat for his family.

Dick married Ardys Brooks in July of 1993 in Charles City, IA. They lived in Tavares, Florida and later settled in Denton, Texas.

Dick is survived by his wife, Ardys Gentry of Denton, Texas, son, Larry (Judy) Gentry of Altoona, Iowa, daughters: Peggy (George) Fair of Olathe, Kansas, Beth (Greg) Madsen of Hopkins, Minnesota and

Jeanne (Paul) Sieh of Arnolds Park, Iowa. Grandchildren: Andrew (Candace) Madsen, Tina (Dan) Hehli,

Devin (Ryan) Egan, Alex Busche, Max Busche and Sam Sieh. Great grandchildren: Aiden, Elliott, Lincoln, Hunter, Layla, Amelia and Margo. Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice, grandson, Ross W. Gentry and his parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service was held on May 13, 2017 at Lake Forest Good Samaritan Chapel in Denton, Texas to celebrate and honor Dick.

Donations may be made in Dick Gentry’s name to The Rotary Foundation.