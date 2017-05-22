Margaret A. Hermann was born July 3, 1926 in rural Marble Rock, Iowa. Margaret attended school in Roseville, IA and graduated from Marble Rock High School. She was bookkeeper at the local co-op in Marble Rock for several years and then spent several years at the First Security Bank in Marble Rock.

She then went on to Rochester and worked in the personnel office at St. Marys Hospital-Mayo for over 58 years. She loved to travel and visited many foreign countries over the years. Margaret retired to Madonna Towers where she passed away on April 27, 2017.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Mary Greiner, of Iowa Falls, IA, a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Hermann of Rockford, IA and many nieces and nephews, and also many dear friends. Her parents, John and Louise Hermann and brother, Marcus Hermann preceded her in death. Margaret donated her body to The Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program.

A memorial mass will be held at Madonna Towers Chapel on Wednesday, May 10th at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be in Rockford, IA on a later date. Memorials may be sent to Madonna Towers, 4001 19th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN. 55901.