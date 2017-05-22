Ronald “Ron” Holzer, 61, of Charles City, died Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

According to Ron’s wishes, he was cremated and a celebration of his life will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home. Ron’s family will continue the celebration of his life afterwards at DeRailed in Charles City.

Ronald “Ron” Joseph Holzer was born January 9th 1956 to Gilbert and Dorothy (Hemann) Holzer in Charles City, Iowa. Ron grew up in the Charles City area, attending Charles City High School. When Ron married Denise Keiser, his family grew to include his two daughters: Jessica and Katie.

Farming was among Ron’s first few jobs, and even though he worked several jobs in between, Ron was happy to return to farming; working at Rottinghaus Farms up until his death. Ron was always described as a “happy guy”. He loved to play pool, cribbage, backgammon, foosball, and cards. Many will remember him dancing with his “happy feet”. Ron also enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Ron is survived by his daughters: Jessica (Tony) Jeffries and Katie (Zach) Sullivan; grandchildren: Bret Jeffries, Cole Jeffries, Hunter Sullivan, Dalanie Sullivan, and Bryant Sullivan; siblings: Butch (Kathy) Holzer, Kenny Holzer, Ray (Karen) Holzer, and Judy (Rod) Barker; brother-in-law: Dick Bensend and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; step-mother: Harriet Holzer; sisters: Sandy Dohlman and Jean Bensend; and brother-in-law: Wendell Dohlman.

