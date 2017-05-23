Robert Michael Miller died on May 20, 2017. A funeral will be held on May 26 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Toeterville, Iowa at 10 a.m.

He is survived by sisters Lisa Miller (Doug) Kleckner and Jennifer (Miller) Metz, nephew Keith Haskins, nieces Kendall Leonard and Cathy Cockrum, grand-nephews Seth and Mason Cockrum, Aidan Leonard and grand-nieces Abby and Alina Leonard. He is also survived by significant other Patricia Glaser and her two children Roger and Miranda Glaser. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Nancy Miller.

He was born October 22, 1960 in Chicago Heights, Illinois and grew up in central Illinois and Iowa. He started farming and operated a dairy farm with his father. Later on he became a welder for local companies. He was very proud of his work on constructing a new cross that sits on top of the Cathedral in St. Paul, Minnesota during their historic restoration.

He loved spending time with family and friends, especially while boating, fishing and camping. He was generous, loving and always kind to everyone.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made to the Estate of Robert Miller, 3018 Chippewa Court North, Maplewood, MN 55109.