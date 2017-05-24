Marlene M. (Sido) Mohring, 76, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

There will be no services for Marlene per her wishes and inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in rural Greene, Iowa.

Marlene Mabel (Sido) Mohring, the daughter of Lloyd and Mabel (Priebe) Sido, was born April 8, 1941 in Rockford, Iowa. She graduated from Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock High School in 1959. Marlene was united in marriage to Alfred Mohring and this union was blessed with two children, Kevin and Kellie. The couple later divorced.

In 1990 Marlene graduated from the Respiratory Therapy program at Hawkeye Community College. She worked in various hospitals until accepting a position in home health care in Red Wing, Minnesota until her retirement. Marlene enjoyed being a member of the Foster Grandparent program in Charles City for six and a half years.

Marlene is survived by her children: Kevin Mohring of Phoenix, Arizona and Kellie Schmit of Denver, Iowa; grandchildren: Tyler Schmit of Denver, Iowa and Alexis Schmit of Denver, Iowa; sister: Lloydene Brunner of Rockford and beloved cat: Mouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Harlan Sido; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

