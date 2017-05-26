Norma Margaret (Loomer) Breckenridge

Norma Margaret Breckenridge, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, peacefully at Baptist Hospital East from complications of Parkinsons Disease Dementia (a form of Lewy Body Dementia).

Norma was born in Charles City (Floyd County), IA on April 21, 1931 to Walter Daniel Loomer and Vada Alice (Jones) Loomer. She spent her childhood formative years on the Loomer family farm in Charles City. She graduated from Charles City High School in the spring of 1949 and entered the nursing program at University of Iowa in the fall of 1949. She left the nursing program in the spring of 1950 to marry Gail Eugene Breckenridge on July 4, 1950.

Norma moved to Louisville KY in 1963. She worked at Sears Roebuck and Company, as well as Kroger Food Store. She was a long time member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church. Norma loved reading and seldom was found without a book in her hand.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, half brother, brother, sister, and husband.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Lynn Breckenridge (Larry Williams), sons, Steve Breckenridge and John D. Breckenridge (partner Edward Gambill); granddaughter, Renee McAbee; great grandson, Austin Combs, and various nieces and nephews.

There will be no memorial at this time. Donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.