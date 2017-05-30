James “Jim” Tyler, 80, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at his home with his loving family by his side.

A graveside service for Jim Tyler will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 at Union Cemetery in Alta Vista, Iowa with Chaplain Peggy Drake from the International Association of Christian Chaplains officiating.

James “Jim” Elroy Tyler, the son of William and Bertha (Lukritz) Tyler, was born July 11, 1936 in Elma, Iowa. He graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1954 and attended the Cedar Rapids Barber College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jim was a barber in Alta Vista, Iowa and Katy, Texas for over 40 years, and he served as a Texas State Barber Inspector for ten years in the Texas Panhandle.

Jim was united in marriage to Carol Meyers on November 4, 1962 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Jim especially loved time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Living family members include his wife of nearly 55 years, Carol of Charles City; son, Tim (Keriann) Tyler of Katy, Texas; daughter, Julie Lynn (Larry) Schield of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Colton, Taran, Becca, Waylon and Cody all of Texas; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyla Mae Smith; three brothers: Harry, Bill and Miles Tyler; and special aunt, Hulda Lukritz.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Floyd County Cancer Friends and/or Hospice of North Iowa.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.