Patricia “Patty” Ann Blanchard, 58, of Mason City and former resident of Charles City died Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, with a two hour prior visitation. Per Patty’s wishes she will be cremated and her remains will be spread at a later date.

Patty was born on June 17, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN to Loren and Joy (Pierce) Hannan. She was the middle child of six children and resided in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Iowa throughout her lifetime.

Patty was the mother of two children, Danielle and Adam Blanchard. She was a stay at home mom for many years and attended to all of her children’s needs. She enjoyed being involved in their lives and was very active in their extra circular activities such as Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Patty was not only a care giver to her two children but also worked as a nurse’s aid for the mentally disabled. She was extremely giving and compassionate to others.

Despite being ill for a long period of time, Patty remained a fighter. She could at times have“stubbornness” about her, which was part of the reason Patty was so resilient.

Patty was very creative and loved crafting, jewelry making and painting rugs. She was also a member of Bethany Alliance Church in Charles City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Danielle (Patrick) Blanchard and Adam (Andrea) Blanchard; siblings: Dolores Doers and her daughter Erin, Vicki (Duane) Weldon and their children Tifanie and Corey, Dan (Karen) Hannan, Mike Hannan and Tom Hannan and his daughter Kelly; and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Loren and Joy Hannan and brother-in-law, Richard Doers.

