Steven “Steve” Herron, 69, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral service for Steve Herron will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home with Pastor Wendy Johannesen from West St. Charles United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.

Steven Christopher Herron, the son of John Jr. and Genevieve (DeWalle) Herron, was born January 10, 1948 in Osage, Iowa. He received his education in Charles City before beginning his working career. Steve worked at Sky Tech for almost 25 years in Charles City and transferred with the company to Waverly after the tornado in Charles City. He was forced to retire at a young age due to health reasons.

Steve was united in marriage to Nancy Schrader on May 6, 1972 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. This union was blessed with two children, Stephanie and Kevin. The couple later divorced. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting (deer and duck), trapping, riding his snowmobile and searching for morel mushrooms and asparagus. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Chase.

Living family members include his daughter, Stephanie Herron; son, Kevin (Tonni) Herron; grandson, Chase Herron; brother, John (Karol) Herron; sister, Jennifer (Dave) Seckar all of Charles City; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John, Jr. in 1981 and his mother, Genevieve in 2009.

