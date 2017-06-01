Gail Nordman

Gail D. Nordman age 96 of Nashua, IA died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Pastor Bill Nielsen officiating. Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.

Interment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua with Roger Nordman, Randy Nordman, Ron Nordman, Kelly Underhill, and Brock Underhill serving as pallbearers. Online condolences for Gail’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

Gail Doreen Nordman was born May 20, 1921, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Frances Eileen (Swift) Adams. After the death of her father, her mother’s illness caused Gail be moved to Nashua to be raised by foster parents Charles and Nellie (Fowler) Temple. Gail attended school in Nashua. She was united in marriage to Clarence Nordman on August 31, 1937. They made their home in Nashua where they raised their sons Rodger, Ronald and Randy.

Gail worked for many years as a custodian for the Nashua Community Schools. She had a great compassion and love for children. After her retirement, she filled her days refurbishing previously loved dolls and stuffed animals to be given to new children to love. She loved quilting and crafts of all sorts.

Gail was a woman with a deep faith and love for her God who loved life. Her grandchildren were one of the greatest joys in her life. After raising three boys, she was happy to finally get her girls – five granddaughters – and then was blessed with a grandson.

Gail is survived by her three sons, Rodger (Dotty) Nordman of Clear Lake, Ronald (Beth) Nordman of Loveland, Colorado, and Randy (Julie) Nordman of Nashua; six grandchildren Amy (Kelly) Underhill of Altoona, Emily (Michael) Bethel of O’Fallon, Missouri, Holly Nordman of Loveland, Colorado, Darcy (Richard) Alexander of San Francisco, California, Jessica (Chad) Boehmer of Carter Lake, and Austin Nordman of Carter Lake; five step grandchildren, Amber Lane of Los Angeles, California, Erica (Josh) Doughty of Loveland, Colorado, Kyle (Audrey Jaeger) Meyer of LaPorte, Colorado, Emily Meyer of Longmont, Colorado and Kara (Ty) Albert of Greely, Colorado; seven great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; her parents and foster parents; her sisters, Florence Fick and Lillian (Nordman) Friedly; and her brothers, Harry Adams Jr and Carl Adams.