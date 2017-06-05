

Joyce Ann Christensen Stenseth, 87, of Charles City, passed away April 22, 2017, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Mason City.

Cremation has taken place.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Joyce’s life from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the home of Randy and Jean Christensen, 702 South Monroe Court, Mason City, Iowa.

Joyce was born December 21, 1929, the daughter of Cecil and Gail (French) Schilling in Nevada, Iowa. She was later adopted by Wilson Cordle upon his marriage to Gail.

Joyce grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1948. On February 6, 1949, Joyce was united in marriage to Clifford Duane “Diz” Christensen in Mason City. To this union one daughter and two sons were born. They moved to Charles City in 1950. Duane passed away in 1968. In 1973 Joyce married Earl “Occo” Stenseth.

Joyce worked for many businesses in Charles City, including Sar Seed Hybrid, Spar Bowling Alley, Comet Bowl Bowling Alley, Ben Franklin, and Moose Lodge. She most recently volunteered in the Foster Grandparent program. Joyce was a member of the First Methodist Church and later St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Joyce enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards.

Joyce is survived by two children, Becky (Nick) Kantaris, and Randy (Jean) Christensen, all of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Deb Christensen of Charles city; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Larry) Simmer, Brian Keller, Shasta (Jeff) Eling, all of Mason City, Katie (Michael) Dobski of Lenexa, Kansas; Jenna (Robert) Bronson of Ankeny, Iowa; Erin Christensen of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Dustin (Paula) Christensen of Salisbury, Maryland. She also has 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Duane and Earl; her son, Lance Christensen and grandson, Matthew Christensen.