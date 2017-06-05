Mary J. Fisher, 88, formerly of Charles City, passed away May 22, 2017 at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch where she had lived since November 2013.

Private family inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Charles City at a later date.

Mary was born in Reinbeck, Iowa July 10, 1928 to Clyde and Hazel (Bullen) Fisher. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1946.

She worked at Oliver Farm Equipment Company (and then White Farm) in Charles City starting in high school and retiring in 1994.

In Charles City, Mary was active with the Elks Club, the Moose, the VFW and for many years, she bowled on the Ray’s Pastime bowling team.

Mary is survived by her son, Mark (Tracy) Fisher, and grandchildren Tom and Maggie Fisher, all of Davenport. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, David Goswick of Nebraska City, NE, Kim (Rick) Beattie, West Branch, IA, Pam (Todd) Wilson of Johnston, IA and Mike (Liz) Fisher of Kansas City. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Dixie, Jane, Tom and Jerry.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Crestview Specialty Care for the care and friendship extended to Mary.