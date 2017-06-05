Nilda Ver Meer, 75, of Charles City, died Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral Mass for Nilda will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass. A private family inurnment at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City will take place at a later date.

A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 with a Scripture Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass on Thursday at the church.

Nilda Torda Ver Meer was born January 20, 1942 to Armando and Estrella (Concepcion) Torda in Ilo Ilo City in the Philippines. She grew up there and when she was working at a convenience store on the Clark Air Base in Angeles City, she met Harold Ver Meer. Harold and Nilda were married in the Philippines on September 30, 1967, and moved to the United States in February of 1968 where they lived in North Dakota until Harold’s enlistment was completed. The couple moved to Hull, Iowa, where Nilda worked at Rock Valley Nursing Home as a CNA. In 1982 Nilda attended Western Iowa Tech., where she earned her LPN Diploma. She continued her studies in nursing at the University of Northern Iowa.

Due to Harold’s work, the family moved to Denver, Iowa, for a time where Nilda became the Vice President of the Filipino American Association (Fil-Am Association) until they moved to Charles City in 2001 to help Nilda’s family get settled in the United States. While in Charles City, Nilda put her LPN degree to use at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home, Bartels Nursing Home, Charles City Family Health Center and numerous other area care centers until her retirement. She started a Fil-Am Association chapter in Charles City, a group that remained close to her heart. Nilda also opened Lola’s Market, a Filipino grocery store, out of her home for 16 years, providing her community with cultural favorites that couldn’t be found elsewhere. Nilda was a member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and the Chat and Snack group. She and Harold were instrumental in bringing many Filipinos to Charles City and helping with immigration. Nilda served as a translator wherever she was needed in the community. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and was never without her companion dog, Abby. Nilda was a wonderful cook and gardener, from flowers to vegetables that were unique to her culture. She also loved to travel.

Nilda is survived by her husband Harold of Charles City; children: Jim (Pam) Ver Meer of Mason City and Jeff (Christine Nelson) Ver Meer of Waverly; grandchildren: Jessica, Zachary, Courtney and Alexis; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters: Violeta Jordan of Sioux City and Linda (Richard) Quick of Warner Robins, Georgia; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters: Baring Concepcion, Norma Pat Pat, and Clarita Fuentes.

