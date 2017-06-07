Shirley Chambers, 84, of Charles City, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service for Shirley will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Hauser Funeral Home with Reverend Ruth Yeaton of First Baptist Church in Charles City officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Shirley Ann Thatcher Chambers was born June 23, 1932 to Henry and Beulah (Spurbeck) Thatcher in Waterloo, Iowa. Shirley lived her early years in Colwell, Iowa, graduating from Colwell High School in 1950. After school Shirley went to work at Salsbury Labs for a time. On May 6, 1951 Shirley was united in marriage to Gene Chambers at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union two children, Deanna and Karen were born.

Shirley was a member at First Baptist Church in Charles City for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading and flower gardening. Shirley was a good cook and an excellent baker, pie being a specialty of hers. For many years Shirley enjoyed meeting with her coffee group every Wednesday. She was a home maker for most of her life, loving and caring for her family was her full time job. When Shirley became a grandmother, her grandkids became her everything.

Shirley is survived by her husband Gene Chambers of Charles City; daughters: Deanna (Steven) Riess of Waterloo and Karen (Scott) Nolte of Charles City; grandchildren: Timothy (Rosemary) Riess, Kristin (Aric) Folden , Megan (Nick) Schmitt, and Sarah Nolte; great-grandchildren: August Folden, Lillian Schmitt, Magdalen Schmitt and one more due in November; and many other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Beulah (Spurbeck) Thatcher, and her two favorite aunts: Beulah Carson and Ina Mae Ashley.

