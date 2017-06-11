Catherine “Kay” Eichmeier, 92, of Charles City died Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A graveside service for Kay will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City. Sister Diana Blong of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Hauser Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Catherine “Kay” Helen Nicinski Eichmeier was born September 20, 1924, to Frank and Sophia (Ochab) Nicinski in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Detroit High School in 1940. Kay was united in marriage to Leston Eichmeier on June 8, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia. To this union one daughter was born.

Kay worked as a sales clerk for F.W. Woolworth for 20 years, then at Ben Franklin for 9 years until her retirement in February of 1981. She was a past member of the Women of The Moose and Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City. Kay’s hobbies included: making flowers out of wood fiber, rollerskating, playing bingo, sewing, cake decorating, painting, embroidery work and making her own clothing. She also shared her joy in collecting pens and milk glass with her daughter.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Catherine Dobbs of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Tassheena Barger of East Bernard, Texas and Barbara Leann Wells of Houston, Texas; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-grandson; one great-great-granddaughter; and many other nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leston in 1997; two brothers; four sisters; and many other loved ones.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.