Charles R. Pennington

Charles R. Pennington, 86, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Rockford, Iowa, will be buried on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Charles Pennington
Charles Pennington

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hauser Funeral Home Friday, June 23, 2017 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the graveside service at Riverside officiated by Pastor Jane Keel of Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family and the full obituary can be read at at www.hauserfh.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY