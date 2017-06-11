Mary “Dolly” Harris, 86, of Charles City, died Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Cedar Health in Charles City.

A funeral service for Mary “Dolly” Harris will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home. Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home, and for one hour before the service on Friday.

Mary “Dolly” Marlene (McCauley) Harris was born to Joseph and Mary (Harnack) McCauley in Charles City, Iowa, on May 10, 1931.

Dolly grew up in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School. On August 5, 1950, Dolly was united in marriage to William “Bill” Harris in Austin, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with five children and Dolly took on the role of homemaker. Bill and Dolly also worked together for a time cleaning and performing general maintenance for First Congregational Church in Charles City.

Dolly enjoyed caring for plants. Her family will always remember her overflowing greenhouse and trips to pick up new plants each year. Dolly was a talented bowler, a member of a bowling league in Charles City, and a qualifier for state tournaments for many years. She loved shopping with her daughter in Mason City, always finding something to look at. Dolly was also a good cook and baker; a specialty of hers being fresh apple pie using apples she picked herself. She embraced her Irish Catholic heritage and was a member of Sacred Heart Guild at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City.

Dolly is survived by her children: James “Jim” Harris of Nashua, Jolene “Jody” (Jim) Ehler of Ely, Kathy Harris of Charles City, and Jennifer (Tom) Covington of Minnesota; siblings: Eugene (Patricia) McCauley and Janet (Gerald) Zubrod; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Harris in 2004; daughter, Linda Harris; and sister, Joan White.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.