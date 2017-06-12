Charles Burke, age 86, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Hampton, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with Msgr. Carl Schmitt as celebrant. The New Hampton American Legion Post #38 will provide military rites. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery at New Hampton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences for Charles’s family may be left www.conway-markhamfh.com.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 4-7 PM with a rosary at 4:30 PM and a scriptural wake service at 7:00 PM at the Holy Family Parish gathering space. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the gathering space.