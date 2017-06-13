Dale M. Siems, 90, of Onamia, Minnesota and a former resident of Charles City, IA, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Long-Term Care Center of the Mille Lacs Health System, Onamia, Minnesota in the arms of two of his children with granddaughter and great-granddaughter also present.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City followed by a luncheon at the church and burial at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor Jim Beranek will officiate. Per his wishes, Dale will be buried alongside of his former spouse of 40 years, Gladys M. Ames Siems.

Dale and his twin brother Delbert (Del) were born August 12, 1926, the 6th and 7th of 12 children born to August and Ella Block Siems who lived near Hansell, Iowa. Through an unusual set of circumstances, the twins were separated at birth, reared apart, but reunited as true twin brothers when they were about 22. Dale grew up in Sheffield, Iowa with his 10 other siblings and graduated from Sheffield High School in 1943; he was president of his class. Dale subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army, trained, and was subsequently sent overseas to fight in World War II. Fortunately, the war ended the day that he and his cohorts landed in Germany.

Dale met Gladys Mae Ames at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA; and they subsequently married on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947, in Mason City where they made their first home. He had formerly been in the restaurant business, but took a job at the Credit Bureau in Mason City. Their first two children, Linda and Judy, were born in Mason City, and the family moved to Charles City in 1955. Barry and Tom were born shortly thereafter.

Dale subsequently started his Sherman Nursery career under the direction of C.C. (Smitty) Smith. He started at Sherman Nursery as the company’s credit manager working his way up to President and CEO of the company, a title that he held for many years until he retired in 2007.

Dale was also president of the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association (INLA) in 1981and 1982. He was named an INLA honorary member and was inducted into the INLA Hall of Fame in 1986. Dale served as president of the Western Nursery and Landscaping Association in 1975. He also served as board president of the Iowa Arboretum; he was instrumental in gathering resources to build the state-of-the-art greenhouse at the Arboretum in Madrid, Iowa. Dale was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the Charles City Country Club, Elks Club, and Kiwanis Club. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.

Even though he and Glady divorced in 1987, they reunited as friends in later years. After he relocated to Isle/Malmo in 2012, he became a member of a men’s group and Malmo’s Bethesda Lutheran Church.

Living family members include his children: Linda (Don) Lindall of Minneapolis, Dr. Judy Siems of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Barry (Leesa) Siems of Bolivar, Missouri, Thomas Siems of Malmo, Minnesota; four grandchildren: Matthew (Shyla) Siems, Brandi Siems, Amber (Darrin) Tranberg, and Danielle (Kort) Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; Austin, Mackenzie, Zoey, Breanne, Addison, Braidyn, Ellivia, Emmalee, and Stella; twin brother Delbert/Del (Dee) Block of Cedar Rapids; Iowa and brother Edward Siems of Sheffield, Iowa along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends including special friend Amy Siems of Blaine, Minnesota.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Benny, Dick, Elmer, and Martin and sisters Sue Siems Wagoner, Louise Siems Adreon, Luella Siems Lahner, Tilene Siems Humphreys, Eileen Siems Jewell, and former spouse Gladys Siems.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to all of the caregivers who helped Dale and them through this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Long-Term Care of the Mille Lacs Health System or Lake Song Assisted Living both in Onamia, Minnesota.