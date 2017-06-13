Phyllis Gunsallus, age 81, of Osage, died Monday, June 12, 2017, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Pastor David A. Werges and Diaconal Minister Elayne J. Werges officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Phyllis was born April 16, 1936, in rural Mitchell County, the daughter of Bert and Rose (Cannon) Larson. She graduated from Rudd High School and then graduated from LaJames College of Cosmetology in Mason City. Phyllis was united in marriage to James Gunsallus on February 18, 1956, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. She owned and operated a Beauty Shop in Osage. She later worked at the Knitting Mill in Osage. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking bread, baking and decorating cakes, and most of all, spending time with family.

Phyllis is survived by, her husband, James Gunsallus of Osage; her children, Michael (Beth) Gunsallus of Osage, and Venita (Denis) Chezik of Osage; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marvin (Janis) Larson of Rudd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Gunsallus in 2012; siblings, Gordan Larson, Russell Larson and Loren Larson.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706