Allan Jay Hastings, 70, of Sun City West, AZ (formerly of Charles City, IA), went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 10, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ after a brief illness.

A funeral service for Al Hastings will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd with Pastor Paul Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.