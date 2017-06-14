Stephen “Steve” Gleason, 61, of Charles City, passed away peacefully June 14, 2017 at home.

A funeral Mass for Steve Gleason will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Monsignor John Hemann celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 with a Scripture Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.