Walter Eliasen, age 80, of Pueblo, CO (formerly of Charles City, IA), died in his home on June 3, 2017.

Walter was born in Charles City, IA on May 23, 1937 to Clarence and Mildred Eliasen. He graduated from Charles City High School.

Walter is survived by his two children. Julie Priest of Fountain, CO and Jeffrey Eliasen of Aurora, IL.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Judith Eliasen in 1982.

Walter spent many years farming and then later selling fertilizer for Na-Churs Plant Food Company, where he was the Regional Manager. He was also a teamster and drove truck in his later years.

The immediate family will be doing a private memorial service.