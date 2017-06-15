Allan Jay Hastings, 70, of Sun City West, AZ (formerly of Charles City, IA), went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 10, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ after a brief illness.

A funeral service for Al Hastings will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd with Pastor Paul Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Al (AJ) was born January 12, 1947, in Storm Lake, IA to Ervine Leroy Hastings and Ellen Louise Hastings. He grew up in Manly, IA and graduated from Manly High School in 1965. During his high school years, he played football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, Al married the love of his life, Sherril Ann Helgeson, on August 29, 1965 and would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in August. To that union were born two daughters, Mary Ellen and Melissa Margaret.

In the Fall of 1965, Al went onto Dakota Wesleyan University and graduated in 1970, with a major in Secondary Math and minors in Physics and Physical Education. While at Dakota Wesleyan he played football and was named co-captain of the team as well as was an all-district defensive player. He went on to complete a Master of Science in computers at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO. Al also completed 40 graduate hours beyond his Masters in computer classes at several universities.

Al had a passion for teaching and coaching young people. He taught secondary math in Mt. Vernon, SD, and taught math and coached football in North Springs-Rock Falls and Turkey Valley, IA. However, most of his career was spent in Charles City where he taught for 25 years. At Charles City, he was a math and computer teacher, football assistant coach, track assistant coach and technology coordinator. After he retired from the public-school system, he taught computers at Immaculate Conception School. He also served as a volunteer Algebra teacher at Gospel Lighthouse Academy in Floyd for 11 years. He had just finished the school year a month before he died and had planned to return in the Fall.

In addition to teaching and coaching, Al served on the Charles City Broad Band Committee, was the Wide Area Network Administrator for the Charles City School District and City of Charles City and was an ITEC board member. Al and his wife Sherril also owned the Hart Motel in Charles City from 1977-1987.

Al’s greatest love was for his Savior Jesus Christ. The verse he chose to live his life by was Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” For all who knew Al, he did this well. Al touched untold numbers through his teaching and coaching challenging them to reach their full potential and to never quit.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ivan. He is survived by his wife, Sherril of Sun City West, AZ; his daughter Mary Jensen of Mason City, IA; daughter Melissa Romero and son-in-law Robert of Glendale, AZ; four grandchildren, Alysia Ann Jensen of Cedar Falls, IA; Cory Allan Hastings of Charles City, IA; Lillian Gail Romero and Clara Ellen Romero of Glendale, AZ; brothers Norman Hastings and wife Peggy of Mason City, IA; Robert Hastings and wife Sue of Clarkdale, AZ; Don Hastings and wife Cheryl of Owasso, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Given Al’s passion for young people, the family has established a Memorial Fund that will be used for educational and athletic scholarships. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allan Jay Hastings Memorial Fund at First Citizens National Bank.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.