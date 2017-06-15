Stephen “Steve” Gleason, 61, of Charles City, passed away peacefully June 14, 2017 at home.

A funeral Mass for Steve Gleason will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Monsignor John Hemann celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 with a Scripture Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.

Steve was born January 4, 1956 in Charles City to Ed and Margaret Gleason. He attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Charles City High School in 1974. On January 19, 1974, he married Barb Newton Gleason. They were blessed with three children, Jesse, Ben, and Beth.

Steve lived in Charles City his entire life working as a design engineer at White Farm Tractor Plant early in his career. He later worked for Tri-Mark in New Hampton where he was involved in five patents. He finished his career at Winnebago in Forest City. In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing, photography, and riding his Harley. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa State Cyclone fan. He especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren, attending all their sporting events while capturing all the moments on camera. He was a dependable handyman for family and liked traveling to the Caribbean and sightseeing the fall colors with his wife and good friends. Steve was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Steve is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barb, of Charles City; children: Jesse (Erin) Gleason of Cedar Falls, grandchildren: McKenna, Blake, and Kiera; Ben Gleason of Ankeny; Beth (Dean) Stone of Cedar Falls, grandchildren: Dylan and Gavin; his mother, Margaret Gleason of Charles City; siblings: Vicki (Roger) Clemons of Waterloo; Larry (Valerie Williams) Gleason of Ames; Julie (Mike) Sherraden of Houston, TX; Diane (Duane) White of Waverly; Ned Gleason of Charles City; brother-in-law John (Jean) Newton of Charles City; sister-in-law Ginny (Ed) Bakke of St. Peter, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed to the family and will be designated at a later date.

