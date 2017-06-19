Lee Vaughan, Sr., 92, of Pierre, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at his home. Memorial Service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17th at Parkwood Commons with inurnment at German Valley Cemetery, Shirleysburg, PA at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Lee Elmer Vaughan, Sr., was born May 14, 1925, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania. He grew up and attended school in the local area, graduating from Mt. Union High School. While in high school, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aviation student. Lee served active duty, and was honorably discharged in Nov. 1945. While home on leave, Lee married his high school sweetheart, Vera Bucher, on August 14, 1944 in Hutchinson, PA.

After his discharge, Lee attended the U. of Pennsylvania, receiving an engineering degree. With his degree, he started working for New Idea in Coldwater, OH. This job kept their family on the move to St. Mary, Erastus & Celina, OH and on to Minnetonka, MN, where as a project engineer, he designed his first tractor, the Minneapolis Moline G1000. Later while working for White Farm Equipment in Libertyville, IL and later, Charles City, IA, he completed his final projects including the White 2-180. While working in Minnetonka, he received a business degree from the U. of MN.

Lee was active in the Methodist Church wherever they lived at the time, was a member the NRA, EAA, American Legion, and also the Society of Automotive Engineers, writing and presenting articles to them over the years. After retirement, he kept busy with volunteer work at the Charles City Senior Center, assisting many seniors with their taxes and any other opportunities that arose. As Lee was passionate about politics, many lively conversations were centered around the latest goings on in Washington and beyond.

Lee loved his family and instilled his love for aviation and mechanics into his boys and grandchildren over the years in various projects. Building or fixing something always turned into a teaching moment. The family loved to travel, visiting every lower continental state, seeing numerous landmarks. After retirement, Lee and Vera took many trips, with Alaska being the big one. He also took several trips to Oshkosh, WI with his son to attend the air show there.

After Vera’s passing in August, 2011, the family moved Lee to Pierre, SD, where he resided until his death. He loved living in Pierre as it meant being closer to family. Lee enjoyed Parkwood because of the people he met and befriended, spending many hours playing bingo and working on puzzles.

Those left to mourn his passing include his son, Lee (Roberta) Vaughan, Jr., of Philip, SD; 4 grandchildren, Ruth (Jon) Carley, Daniel (Amielyn) Vaughan, Naomi (Willliam) Terkildsen and Elizabeth (Alan) Lueth; 23 great grandchildren; a brother, Earl Vaughan, McVeytown, PA and a brother-in-law, John Beaver, Louistown, PA.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vera; a son, Kenelm Vaughan and a brother, Bill Coulter.