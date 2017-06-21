Terry L. Tripp, 71, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at his residence.

He was born on June 30, 1945, in Charles City, the son of Elmer and Edna (Welch) Tripp. Terry was raised and educated in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 1965. He then enlisted and served honorably in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War from August 17, 1965, to February 28, 1967. Terry received the Purple Heart for his bravery in battle and the wounds he suffered.

In 1968, Terry was united in marriage to Linda Hansen. Three children, Scott, Kendra, and Shannon, were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Terry worked on a railroad section tie crew for the Illinois Central Railroad for many years until his retirement. Terry loved fishing, hunting, and anything to do with the outdoors.

Survivors include his son, Shannon Tripp of Santa Ana, California; two grandchildren, Zach and Zade McCall; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Kenzie McCall; and one brother, Rod (Linda) Tripp of Garner.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Tripp; his daughter, Kendra McCall; and two brothers, Doug and Billy Tripp.

Military Rites: 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Camp-O on Lake Delhi, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Terry’s home.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home is assisting the family.