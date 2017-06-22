Cheryl Lynn (Tabor) Lillegraven

Che ryl Lynn (Tabor) Lillegraven, 53, of Johnston passed away June 17, 2017.

A visitation will be held 5 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at New Hope United Methodist Church (4525 Beaver Ave, Dsm, IA). A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28th, also at the church.

Cheryl was born in Boone, Iowa June 18, 1964. She graduated from Grand Community High School in 1982, and then attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, graduating in 1985.

Following her graduation she went to work for Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. A year later, she returned to Des Moines, and started working for Unity Point Des Moines Methodist, where she worked until her illness prevented her from working, in the fall of 2016.

During her career, Cheryl went on to further her education, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Mercy College in Des Moines, and then a Master’s degree at Evansville, Indiana.

Cheryl worked on the nursing floor, and ended her career as a Clinical Nurse Specialist.

She belonged to the New Hope Methodist Church in Des Moines, where she was a very active member.

Cheryl loved spending time with family and friends, golfing, craft shows and her dog Charlie. She loved her nursing career and her work, and cared passionately for people. She was a great teacher and mentor for many.

She is survived by her husband Michael; her son Mason; a brother Randy; Aunts, Uncles, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lois Tabor.

