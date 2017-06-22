Connie Meek Bromberg, 63, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Charles City, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 in Loveland.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Wildwood Golf Course Club House in Charles City.

A graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery with Sister Diana Blong of Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City officiating.

Connie Marie Meek Bromberg was born August 5, 1953 to Donald and Cheryl (Boyer) Meek in Charles City, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm east of Colwell, Iowa with her sister Deb. Connie attended Colwell and Charles City schools, graduating in Charles City in 1971. She went on to Mankato Business College after high school.

In 1973 she married Barry Bromberg and together they had two children, Trevor and Theresa. Connie worked for Schober and Grant at Floyd County Hospital for several years. The family moved to Dubuque, Iowa in 1985. Eventually Connie left the workforce to raise her children. After divorcing in 2002, she earned her Associate Degree in Business Management and Marketing from Northeast Iowa Community College. Connie rejoined the workforce at Heartland Financial.

In 2012 Connie moved to Colorado to be near her children. Up until her death, Connie had been working at Enterprise Damage Recovery Unit. Connie took great pride in being a mother to Trevor and Theresa, bragging about them often. She was also a second mom to many, being there for anyone who needed her. Connie loved to go to Estes Park and visit the Christmas shops year-round. She was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Denver Broncos. In her free time she loved to read, a passion her children were happy to inherit.

Connie is survived by her son, Trevor Bromberg (fiancé Tory Tanguay) of Johnstown, Colorado; daughter, Theresa Bromberg of Cordova, Tennessee; mother, Cheryl Meek; sister, Deb Vance; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Meek, and her grandparents.