Wilma “Kathryn” Ott, 98, of Mason City, formerly of Rockford, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Hospice of North Iowa Muse Norris Inpatient Unit.

Wilma “Kathryn” Reams was born on July 28, 1918 to Arthur G. and Josephine V. (Ritter) Reams in Marble Rock. Kathryn attended and graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1936 and continued her education through Hamilton College. Her first employment was at Gamble Robinson. Kathryn married John “Malcolm” Ott on August 29, 1940 on the Ott family farm in Greene. To this marriage, three children were born: Janice, Joyce, and Stanley. Kathryn was a homemaker for most of her life, raising her children and helping Malcolm on their farm near Marble Rock. Malcolm and Kathryn attended and were members of First Baptist Church in Charles City. Malcolm passed away on June 10, 2008, after which time Kathryn moved from their home in Rockford and made her home at Homestead Assisted Living. She has been a resident there for nine years.

Kathryn and Malcolm were avid travelers visiting countries: Africa, China, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and European countries as well as Alaska and most of the states. They also spent 13 winters in Hawaii. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, and reading. For many years she was a Pink Lady at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital. Kathryn spent her time on bowling leagues in Charles City, and Ladies’ Golf League in Rockford. She was a member of the Ladies’ Society at the First Baptist Church, and was an active member of the Rockford Women’s Club. Most of all, Kathryn loved her family and the time she was able to spend with them.

Kathryn is survived by her children, Janice (William) Mahoney, Joyce (Charles) Peters, and Stanley (Ruth) Ott, all of Mason City; 7 grandchildren; a grandson-in-law; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Thelma (William) Ernst; as well as many other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Malcolm” Ott, her granddaughter Jennifer Ostlie, her brother, James Reams, and her sister Beverly Graham.

