Arlene Nora Chesnut

Arlene Nora (Logan) Chesnut passed away on June 23 following a brief illness.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 5-7 p.m. (scripture at 7:00 p.m.) at Hauser Funeral Home, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City.

A funeral service for Arlene will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Chapel Lane, Charles City.

Arlene was born on May 8, 1927. She graduated from the Charles City Immaculate Conception school in 1945. Arlene married Roger Chesnut on January 15, 1947 in Charles City, Iowa. In 1955 Roger and Arlene purchased a farm south of Charles City and raised their three children; Carlene (Doug) Wolf of Charles City, Gary (Bonnie) Chesnut of Omaha, NE, and Douglas (Dolly) Chesnut of Iowa City.

Arlene was an avid gardener, canning and freezing all of the produce she grew, and she was a great knitter and crocheter, making lots of cute sweaters, blankets, scarfs, and mittens for all of her grandchildren. She was a loving farm wife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother over her 90 years of life.

Arlene is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren; Mike Borchard, Jeff Borchard, Nic (Mindy) Chesnut, Ben (Amy) Chesnut, Lynsey (Cole) Sharon, Jennifer Chesnut, Kelli (Chris) Doern, and Carissa Chesnut, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Judy (Joe) Merfeld, brother-in-law Stanley Hodina, and sister-in-law Doris Logan.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Roger, 2 great-grandchildren, her parents Louis and Rosa Logan, and four brothers, Robert, Martin, Earl, and Kenneth Logan.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com