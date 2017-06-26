Charles Richard Pennington

Charles Richard Pennington, 86, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Rockford, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 . Burial will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hauser Funeral Home Friday, June 23, 2017 from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. followed by the graveside service at Riversideofficiated by Pastor Jane Keel of Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.  Online condolences may be left for the family and the full obituary can be read at at www.hauserfh.com.

