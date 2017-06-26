Raymond Charles Shuler Jr. of Rudd, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from complications due to a heart attack.

A funeral service for Ray will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29th at the Rudd United Methodist Church with retired Pastor Paul Boostrom officiating.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28th at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Ray (or Junior to some) was born on January 16th, 1947 to Raymond and Henrietta (Hinders) Shuler. He attended elementary school in Rudd, Iowa and later high school in Rockford, Iowa. Ray served in the Army from 1966 to 1970 during which time he was deployed for 2 years to Vietnam.

On June 6th, 1969 he married Mickey (Schotanus) Shuler. Together, they raised a daughter, Heather and son, Jeremy. They enjoyed spending their time together and were seldom apart from one another.

He was a man of many trades. He enjoyed construction, truck driving, working on anything with an engine, raising cattle, baling hay, fixing fence and helping others whenever he saw someone in need.

He absolutely loved his treasures that he would pick up from his rummage sale adventures, from auctions and along the side of the road. He was into lawn mowers, go-karts, tools, old farm equipment, cars, pickups, wood, hardware, 3- and 4-wheelers, mini-bikes, mopeds, bicycles, books, toys, used t-shirts, coats, computers, computer monitors, keyboards, Halloween masks and even shoes that he would find on highway. Of course, he loved his family too!

Peanut butter (only Skippy) was a part of every meal in Ray’s life.

Ray was not one to mince words. He always told you what he thought whether you liked it or not. Did not make any difference whether you were a friend or a complete stranger.

If you were not in the room, the light should be turned off. Only turn the air conditioning down to 80 degrees to cut the humidity. He tore down and recycled buildings. Built the barn behind the house using recycled wood and yes, even recycled nails. Would straighten every nail and reuse. Ray was green long before green was cool.

Ray was survived by his wife of 48 years, Mickey; daughter, Heather (Paul) Chambers; son, Jeremy (Gretchen) Shuler; grandchildren, Levi Kielsmeier, Hannah Chambers, Isaac Chambers, Callen Shuler and Lily Shuler; sisters, Joan (Keith) Conroy and Virginia (Gary) Warner and many nephews and nieces.

Ray was preceded in death by Raymond and Henrietta Shuler.

