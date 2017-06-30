Myra I Koehler, 98, rural Rockford, passed away June 22, 2017, at Floyd County Medical Center.

Myra was born June 19, 1919, to Luther and Minnie Sutherland in Olmsted County, MN, one of 4 daughters. She is survived by her 3 children: Sandra Mugridge of Macungie, PA, David (Natalya) Koehler of Columbus, OH, and Susan (Don) Joachims of Andover, KS. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Myra attended the University of Minnesota, and became a governess. She married the love of her life, Dale Koehler, on November 27, 1940. She and Dale shared a 57-year love affair on the family farm east of Rockford and were amazing examples to all. Myra was a hard-working farmer’s wife who cooked and cleaned and gardened and sewed. Myra was also musical, playing the piano and singing in her beautiful alto voice. She was also very creative and artistic- always putting a special unique twist or extra to whatever she did. She loved and enjoyed many other crafts including painting and calligraphy, but was most well known for her greeting card creations. But the whole point after the creative process was communication- staying in touch with people. She wrote thousands of letters in her lifetime to stay in touch with family, friends and acquaintances.

Even near her end, with her speech and her memory gone, she continued to encourage and uplift others her with smiles, kisses, hugs and love pats on the cheek. Her facial expressions said it all. This was Myra’s legacy.

A Memorial Gathering will take place at 11 AM on July 9 following an abbreviated church service at 10:30. Inurnment and a Farm Lunch will follow on the church grounds. Bring your own lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Cedar Health in Charles City for activities for memory care residents.

You may email the family at myrakoehlerfamily@gmail.com