Vivian Greenzweig, 98, of Charles City, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A funeral service for Vivian Greenzweig will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen from West St. Charles United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Flora Vivian (Coyier) Greenzweig was born September 4, 1918 in Clear Lake, Iowa to Guy Andrew and Viola Keziah (Lundy) Coyier. Vivian graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1936 and attended the University of Iowa for a semester that fall. She married Harold Henry Greenzweig on June 22, 1941 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They resided in Charles City where her husband worked at the Oliver Plant for 38 years. This union was blessed with two children: Harold Bruce and Viola Ann.

Vivian was active in the American Legion Auxiliary serving as Past President of the 4th District, Women’s Club, Soroptimist, Business and Professional Women, Cerro Gordo Insurance Women, the Floyd County Historical Society, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was involved at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City where she taught Sunday school, Confirmation classes, helped start Manna Meals and Our Brothers Keeper. Vivian also worked with the Charles City Welcome Wagon, Avon, State Farm Insurance in Charles City and Patten Insurance in Mason City.

Vivian and her brothers were raised by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Lundy since her mother had died when she was seven.

Left to mourn her passing are her son, Bruce (Janece) Greenzweig of Charles City; daughter, Ann Greenzweig of North Liberty; two grandchildren: Tim (Jill Vartenigian) Greenzweig of Seattle, Washington and Tracy (Brad) Sindt of Charles City; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle (Carlee) Bonwell, Michael (Morgan) Bonwell, Zoe Greenzweig, Aaron Greenzweig, Jakob Greenzweig, Zach Sindt and Cody Sindt; and one great-great-grandson, Linken Bonwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Gordon and Wayne Coyier; grandparents; and her husband in 1992.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.