Clarence “Gene” Bray, 86, of Floyd, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center with his family by his side.

A funeral service for Gene Bray will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at church on Friday.

Clarence Eugene “Gene” Bray, the youngest child of Charles and Grace (Monroe) Bray, was born October 31, 1930 in rural Floyd, Iowa. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1949 where he was involved in track and still holds the record on the old track for the 880 yard relay. Gene enlisted into the United States Navy for 20 years, proudly serving his country in peace time and during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. While serving, Gene was on three aircraft carriers: USS Forrestal, USS Kearsarge and USS Hornet. He also served in various countries throughout the world and different states in the United States before his retirement in 1970: Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Cuba, Philippines, Japan, China, Lebanon, Florida, Texas, California and Virginia. Gene was very proud of his 20 year career with the United States Navy.

On August 25, 1953, Gene was united in marriage to Anita Geraldine “Gerry” Sigler at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd. After his retirement from the Navy, Gene worked at White Farm in Charles City for ten years and as a State Farm Insurance Crop Adjuster for ten years.

Gene was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd, VFW and the Heritage Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing (taking an annual trip to Lake of the Woods, Minnesota), raising cattle, traveling, was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan and loved spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren).

Living family members include his wife of 64 years, Gerry, of Floyd; three children: Gregory (Dawn) Bray of Ionia, Lori (Ed) Cajthaml of Charles City and Jeffrey (Lisa) Bray of Sun Valley Lake; four grandchildren: Cory (Shelly) Anderegg, Casey (Sarah) Cajthaml, Lucas (Samantha) Bray and Hannah Bray (Christopher Hartman); five great-grandchildren: Jace Colton, Keely, Carter and Kinnick; two sisters; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and thirteen siblings.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.