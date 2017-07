Harold “Hal” Dickey, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa.

A celebration of Hal’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Evergreen 925 Heritage Drive in Osage, Iowa.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is assisting with local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.