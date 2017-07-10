Jean A. Thorson Lent, age 81, of Millcreek Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 surrounded by family.

Jean was born in Charles City, IA, the daughter of the late Oliver and Margaret Bolden Thorson. She attended Cottey College in MO. After moving to Chicago, she was employed at Continental Bank. While raising her children, she worked as Production Manager for the DuPage County Times and Barrington Courier. In 1977, she relocated to Erie to work at Esper Medical Center in the Insurance Dept. until her retirement.

Although living in Erie and Chicago more than half her life, Jean always remained an “Iowa Girl.” She also proudly enjoyed her Norwegian ancestry and being called “MarMar” by her grandchildren. She visited Norway twice in her 70s and treasured those visits. She loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews immensely and covered her walls with their photos. Her unconditional love will be so missed by us. Jean’s most precious advice to her loved ones was, “just be nice.”

She is survived by three sons; Thomas M. Lent (Linda) of Millcreek, and their children Allison Jean, Lydia Christine, and Michael Patrick Lent; Jaime C. Lent (Anne) of Hollidaysburg, PA and their children; Jonathan David, Philip Andrew, Joseph Michael G., and Timothy James Lent; and Rodney E. Lent (Debbie Gandolfo) of Cortland, IL and his children Trevor Michael and Heather Anne Lent. Also surviving are her sister Kathleen Esper (Ronald) of Erie, her brother Larry Thorson (Joan) of Cedar Rapids, IA, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and her Thorson cousins who meant so very much to Jean. She was preceded in death by one infant granddaughter Katherine Ann (Rodney).

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 4:30 p.m. Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.