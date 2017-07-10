Pauline A. Kuennen age 76 of Lawler, IA, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, in Independence, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with Rev. Kyle Digmann celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Duane Arndt, Paul Arndt, William Arndt, Levi Towsley, Dixie Hughes and Jason Alcott serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where there will be a 4:30 p.m. parish scripture service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Monday.

Funeral arrangements are with Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in Lawler.

Pauline “Poopsie” Kuennen was born September 8, 1940, in Saratoga, IA, the daughter of Carl and Leona (Milhan) Arndt. She received her education in Charles City and was a 1959 graduate of the Charles City High School. On January 10, 1970, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, she married Robert “Ray” Kuennen. To this union two daughters were born. Pauline enjoyed working at the Post Offices in Lawler, Jackson Junction and Waucoma. She also worked for several years as an attendant at the former Larkin-Martin Funeral Home in Lawler.

Pauline was active with the Lawler Little League Program, the Turkey Valley Athletic Booster Board for many years and had received the Governors Volunteer Award. She loved playing cards, watching the Hawkeyes, Packers and Cubs, making crafts and the fishing trips up-north along with collecting snowmen. Her family and all of her friends will remember Poopsie for her one-of-a-kind personality.

Survivors include two daughters, Jodi (Jon) Reeg of Independence, IA, Stacy Kempf of Shawnee, KS; four grandchildren, Regan Reeg, Rylee Reeg, Anthony Kempf and Aiden Kempf; two brothers, Paul Arndt of Charles City, IA, Duane (Mary Anne) Arndt of Hutchinson, MN; one sister, Dixie Hughes of Charles City; sister-in-law, Donna (Chris) Stephan of Iowa City; brother-in-law, Virgil Kuennen of Charles City; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert “Ray” Kuennen on April 8, 2003